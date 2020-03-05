The Long Island Rail Road has left Far Rockaway behind at the station.
That’s what has Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) upset after the LIRR revealed this week that commuters departing from Far Rockaway would not receive the same daily or monthly discounts as those using other Queens-based stations.
According to the new pilot program, commuters riding the LIRR can take advantage of a 10 percent discount on daily LIRR tickets and a 20 percent discount on monthly tickets starting May 1, which will be applied boroughwide, except in Far Rockaway.
“Once again, the Long Island Railroad fails to acknowledge that Far Rockaway is in Queens,” said Amato. “The LIRR are asking my constituents, who have the farthest commutes in the city, to pay full price on the most expensive form of public transportation we have and that is completely unfair.”
The Far Rockaway station is also excluded from both the CityTicket and Atlantic Ticket programs. CityTicket costs $4.50 and is good for one-way travel that begins and ends within New York City. The Atlantic Ticket costs $5 one-way for travel between the Atlantic Avenue LIRR terminal in Brooklyn and every Southeast Queens LIRR station. A train travelling from Far Rockaway boasts a 56-minute run time into Manhattan.
The LIRR has argued that since the Far Rockaway line runs through part of Nassau County it is therefore not eligible for the discount.
“It doesn’t matter that the train runs through Nassau, these are Queens residents and they should receive the same benefits as every other Queens resident,” said Amato, who plans to continue thefight on behalf of her constituents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.