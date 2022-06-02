Everyone can join the 102nd Precinct for a day of family fun at Victory Field in Forest Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 5.
The NYPD Sports Unit and other specialized units will be participating and there will be activities, a game truck, the NYPD Community Affairs rock-climbing wall and more. The event will be geared toward kids 5 years old and up.
The event is sponsored by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth). Other elected officials and members of Community Board 9 are expected to attend as well.
One key element of the event will be resources available to families experiencing domestic violence and victims of it.
Representatives from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be present as well.
For many women experiencing domestic violence, the decision to leave home becomes even harder when pets are involved, according to the ASPCA. Studies also show that many women entering shelters report that their abuser also threatened or harmed a family pet. Special shelters are dedicated to their pets.
— Deirdre Bardolf
