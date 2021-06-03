The NYPD held a plaque dedication ceremony on May 27 for Det. Brian Simonsen, of the 102nd Precinct, who died in the line of duty Feb. 12, 2019.
“You can’t forget someone who did this much and sacrificed so much. His family, his friends will remember deeply, but his second family, his NYPD family, his 102nd Precinct family feel a loss of a comrade in arms, someone exemplary in what he did in his work, but also the humanity, the way he brought out something [in] people,” said Mayor de Blasio at the dedication.
Simonsen was shot by friendly fire while responding to a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill. He spent his entire 19-year career in the 102nd Precinct.
Family and members of the NYPD gathered to celebrate his life, and to dedicate the plaque at 102nd Precinct headquarters in Richmond Hill, where it will stay.
“We talk about what he meant to this community, but, more importantly, what he meant to you, and what he meant to his family, and what he meant to his blue family, and how he lived life, and how we impacted people,” said NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.
