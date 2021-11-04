The Woodhaven Business Improvement District is back with its second fun-filled Open Streets for the whole family this Sunday along Jamaica Avenue.
From 12 to 5 p.m., Jamaica Avenue will be closed from 75th to 86th streets.
The schedule is jam-packed with a variety of attractions along each block.
There will be live music, dancing, entertainment and arts and crafts. From 77th to 78th streets will be a Kids Block with inflatables and a pirate ship. There will be face painting, a balloon artist, a pumpkin patch and a bookmobile.
The FDNY will be providing fire safety, a cop car will be stationed and the Woodhaven Cultural and Historical Society will be giving walking tours of Forest Parkway at 3:30 p.m.
Local artists will display their work in a clothesline art show between 79th and 80th streets.
Have you ever tried chair yoga? Sunday is the chance to do it! There will be sessions at 1:15 and 2:15 p.m.
All activities are free and information can be found on the Woodhaven BID Facebook page.
