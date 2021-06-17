To celebrate the city’s reopening, Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) has sponsored two Queens Symphony Orchestra concerts in Woodhaven and Howard Beach.
“I couldn’t be more happy to announce that we will be able to have the Queens Symphony Orchestra Concerts this year,” Ulrich said in a statement. “After the incredibly tough year that everyone has had, it is so great that we can get back to these events that bring so much joy to the community.”
The concerts will take place on June 17 at All Saints Episcopal Church at 85-45 96 St. in Woodhaven and June 30 at Russo’s On The Bay at 162-45 Cross Bay Blvd. in Howard Beach. Both will begin at 7 p.m.
The concerts will present many residents with an opportunity to experience live music for the first time in over a year. The theme for the Woodhaven concert is “Baroque to the Beatles” and the Howard Beach concert will be a special performance of an opera. Doors open for the June 17 concert at 6:30 p.m., and at 6 p.m. for the June 30 show.
The concerts are free of charge and open to the public. Residents may RSVP by calling Ulrich’s office at (718) 738-1083 or emailing jedonohue@council.nyc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.