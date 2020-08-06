Howard Beach could get funding for a new flooding study as part of a recent water resources bill that passed the House of Representatives on July 29.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn, Queens) applauded the passage of the bill, named the Water Resources Development Act of 2020, which would provide authority for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to implement water resources development projects.
Jeffries requested that the secretary of the Army expedite a feasibility study for ecosystem restoration and hurricane and storm damage risk reduction for Howard Beach, which sits at the very eastern tip of his district.
“The Howard Beach community consistently faces flooding during both minor and major storms,” said Jeffries. “Compounding the risk of flooding, the area is highly degraded with invasive plant species that pose a fire risk. I am pleased that Congress is expediting this important study to investigate ecological and coastal storm risk management measures for shoreline neighborhoods in Queens.”
The issue of flood relief has been on the minds of Howard Beach residents for years, gaining far more attention after Hurricane Sandy devastated South Queens in 2012.
When the Army Corps of Engineers began a project last year aimed at investigating several ambitious proposals for how to address sea level rise around New York City, the local response was generally that the neighborhood could not afford to wait until after a three-year USACE reporting process for relief.
In a 2019 response to the USACE proposals, New Hamilton Beach Civic Association President Roger Gendron organized a rally, attended by Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblywoman Stacey Phfeffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), who insisted that they need a smaller, quicker solution in the interim.
The study that Jeffries secured in the legislation purports “to build on work that has already been completed by [USACE] in order to provide timely and well-considered recommendations for providing ecological benefits and reducing the risk of storm damage.”
In other words, Jeffries’ cutout for an ecosystem and hurricane vulnerability study seems to be aimed at providing a more timely solution, though the legislation does not specify the exact time frame of the study.
The Senate has received a version of the bill, but its future there is unclear.
