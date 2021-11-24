A recently retired New York City police officer has been charged with scamming nearly a dozen people who sought to rent his basement apartment in Ozone Park.
Burbran Pierre, 42, was arrested in Minnesota and extradited to New York, according to a statement from the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. He has been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of first-degree scheme to defraud.
“This defendant was an active member of law enforcement when he allegedly conned 11 people, who were just looking for a place to call home, out of an average of $2,200 each,” Katz said.
“[T]he crimes this former officer is charged with represent a disgraceful violation of his oath of office and the public trust,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.
Eleven people allegedly responded after Pierre advertised the apartment on Craigslist. Applicants allegedly would forward $2,000 or more, only to be told as they were preparing to move in that the apartment was still occupied. They were unable to get refunds.
