An exploration of military duty could win students a lesson in civic duty.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) is holding an essay contest for middle and high school students in District 32 on veteran or active-duty service member appreciation.
The 500-word essay should be about a service member who has made an important impact on the student’s life. Essays are due by May 15.
“It’s so important for our students to recognize the impact that members of our military have had in our lives,” Ariola said in a prepared statement.
“By writing these essays, our students are building a deeper connection to those men and women in their lives who were willing to sacrifice everything for the freedoms we enjoy today,” she said.
The winner of the contest will be a “Councilperson for a Day,” and will be invited to join Ariola for lunch and at her office to see the innerworkings of city politics, according to her office.
Essays can be submitted at rvann@council.nyc.gov. Anyone with questions may call (718) 738-1083.
