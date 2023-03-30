Four thousand Easter eggs were laid at the PS 207 park on Sunday and hundreds of kids hunted for them and took part in other festive fun.
The third annual event was put on by the Howard Beach Dads along with the community service group Team Up 2 Clean Up with help from dozens of sponsors and volunteers. Seventeen lucky winners went home with gift baskets and 400 gift bags were given out.
In more springtime fun, the HB Dads group is planning its annual lemonade stand route.
— Deirdre Bardolf
