Edison students tops in auto repair contest

Have tools, will travel — to the state finals in the annual high school Auto Tech Competition.

Omesh Deaudharrie and Brian Persaud, seniors at Thomas A. Edison Career & Technical Education High School in Jamaica, won the 30th annual New York City Auto Tech Competition held on Jan. 8 in Whitestone at the Center for Automotive Education and Training.

The students worked on a Mazda that had bugs pre-programmed into it. They diagnosed and fixed the trouble in the shortest time. The second-place team of Bryan Jean Louis and Felix Mercado also hails from Thomas Edison. Miguel Serra coaches both teams.

The competition is sponsored by the Whitestone-based Greater New York Auto Dealers Association, which estimates there will be 75,000 auto tech jobs opening in the coming years, with some capable of earning in excess of $100,000 a year.

The GNYADA, in a press release, said the competition is its way “to identify auto tech stars of the future.”

The competition featured 20 two-man teams from New York City and Westchester and Rockland counties working at one of 15 stations on real cars bugged with real problems that car owners and their mechanics might routinely encounter.

Deaudharrie and Persaud received $25,000 scholarships and will advance to the statewide competition held in April at the New York International Auto Show.

Jean Louis and Mercado also earned scholarships, as did the team of Leon Boodram and Visnu Sawh of A-Tech High School in Brooklyn.