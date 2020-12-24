When Russo’s Bakery in Maspeth found one of its vans stolen on Monday morning, the owner got in touch with the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol to keep an eye out for the vehicle.
By that evening the COPCP spotted the missing van on Arion Road and 88 Street by Pal Oval baseball field, and guarded it until the police and its owner, Rosanna Russo, were able to retrieve it. A piece of cake for the patrol.
The business van was stolen while its driver was making bread deliveries in front of 86-35 Broadway in Elmhurst. Russo initially contacted the COPCP so the group could monitor its Facebook group for information
But once they spotted the van on patrol, the COPCP members had to snap into action in order to prevent the perps from taking it again. They found the car running, with two male perps nearby, according to COPCP Vice President Sam Esposito.
The patrol immediately called the 106th Precinct and the owner, who raced to the scene. At first the two men first approached the van to drive it away, so Esposito and the volunteers turned on the lights in their patrol car and parked in front of the van to block it from leaving the scene. In response, the perps ran off.
The two men fled before the NYPD arrived, but Esposito said that he and the other volunteers gathered footage of them that they have given to 106th Precinct to aid them in their search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.