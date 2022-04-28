The Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol spent Earth Day cleaning up more than 12 blocks of 101st Avenue in Ozone Park.
The group tackled the area from 88th Street to Eldert Lane last Friday, disposing of litter and debris along the way.
They had help from area elected officials including Assemblywomen Stacey Pheffer Amato and Jenifer Rajkumar and Councilwoman Joann Ariola. State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. donated water.
The Department of Sanitation contributed to the efforts, as well.
“We thank all of the fantastic volunteers for helping ensure our community is cleaner,” COPCP wrote on social media.
