The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2, but early voting starts on Saturday, Oct. 23 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31.
Voters have the opportunity to cast their votes for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, City Council, Queens borough president, justices of the Supreme Court and judges of the civil court as early as Oct. 23.
Early voting can take place at Resorts World Casino New York City at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park and at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy at 158-20 101 St. in Howard Beach.
For more information, visit vote.nyc.
