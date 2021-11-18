First impressions matter — especially in a job interview.
A clothing drive for gently used professional attire by the office of Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) will help give women a leg up in job interviews and professional settings.
The assemblywoman’s office is looking for donations in partnership with Dress for Success, which helps promote economic independence of disadvantaged women by providing attire, support and career development tools.
Items should be on a hanger, laundered or dry cleaned and ready to wear.
They are asking for slacks, skirts, white shirts, jackets, suits, cardigans, blazers, coats, scarves, classic jewelry, totes and handbags and shoes like pumps and flats.
They will not be accepting any casual clothes, jeans or children’s clothes.
Donations can be dropped off at 95-16 Rockaway Blvd. in Rockaway Beach. If you cannot drop the clothes off, call (718) 945-9550. Donations will be accepted through Nov. 30.
