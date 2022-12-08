The West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department held its 11th annual Christmas tree lighting with the New Hamilton Beach Civic Association last Friday, spreading holiday cheer to all.
Fazio Dance Center and the Spotlight Players chorus brought the entertainment. Area elected officials stopping by included Councilwoman Joann Ariola and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Special appearances were made by Marshall from the children’s show PAW Patrol and the guest of honor, St. Nick, escorted about by Chief Nick (Spinelli).
Vendors set up shop as part of The Shops at WHBFD.
— Deirdre Bardolf
CORRECTION
This article originally misstated Chief Spinelli's rank. We regret the error.
