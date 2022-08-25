After years of advocating for safety improvements to be made at a dangerous intersection of the Conduit, the city Department of Transportation finally responded to say that it will conduct an investigation into the area.
In response to the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, a DOT representative thanked the group for its concern and said the Pedestrian Unit and Traffic Operations would investigate safety measures at the Conduit by 78th and 79th streets.
“Upon completion of the review, Queens Borough Commissioner Nicole Garcia will notify you of their determination,” she said.
Sam Esposito, president of the block association, wrote on Facebook that the group has sent over 15 letters in the past two years expressing the need for a light or ramp.
“We think this location has enough foot traffic to warrant one of these means of crossing this highly trafficked road of cars and trucks,” Esposito wrote on Facebook.
Pedestrians will often cross the median separating Ozone Park from the Linden Center.
Last year, 24-year-old Kimberly Ortega was killed in a hit-and-run crossing South Conduit Avenue west of Linden Boulevard.
The Chronicle reported then that advocates and elected officials had been asking for improvements to be made for years.
Ortega’s death was one of three in the past four years, Esposito wrote.
Several traffic study requests to the DOT in the area remain open. The agency did not respond to an inquiry in time for publication.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said he would revisit the issue and work with area electeds to follow DOT progress.
