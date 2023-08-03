Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Beach) is calling on all animal lovers to join a donation drive for local animal rescues, inspired by several dogs and cats recently being rescued by the 100th Precinct.
Donations can include clean bedding, sheets, blankets, towels or unopened food.
“This is a community that loves its animals. From our puppy parades on the beach, to the numerous local groups that are dedicated to cats, we treat our animals with love and respect – they’re family,” said Pheffer Amato.
Donations can be dropped off at her office, located at 95-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd., through Aug. 18.
