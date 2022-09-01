The 102nd Precinct is hosting a blood drive with the New York Blood Center.
A bus will be outside of the precinct, which is located at 87-34 118 St. in Richmond Hill, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 12 to 6 p.m.
Donors will receive a free T-shirt that reads, “honor the fallen, help the living” on the back.
Walk-ins are welcome if capacity allows but appointments are preferred.
Visit nybc.org for more information and to schedule an appointment.
The precinct reminds people that just one pint of blood can save up to three lives and also to eat and drink before donating and have an ID or donor ID card available.
