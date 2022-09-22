A line of cars was stopped at a red light at the corner of 109th Avenue and the Van Wyck Expressway in South Richmond Hill last Wednesday when three armed robbers, one with a “Scream” costume mask, hopped out of a black Mazda with no visible license plates and held up a convenience store.
A few minutes before 6 p.m., the men entered the location, two with handguns and one with what appeared to be an assault weapon, according to NYPD officials. Surveillance footage from outside the store and inside at different angles captures the stickup and can be viewed at qchron.com.
Eight individuals were inside, including workers and patrons. The suspects demanded cell phones from people within the store, taking two from patrons and two from employees.
They also stole $3,000 from the register. They fled the shop, located at 135-20 109 Ave. in the black Mazda 3 sedan.
Police describe the men as in their 20s to 30s and with dark complexions.
Two were wearing dark zip-up hoodies and dark ski masks. The other individual, who carried the rifle and manned the door in the Halloween mask, wore a yellow striped jacket and navy blue pants with light blue kneecap patches.
There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
