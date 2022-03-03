Dominican Independence Day in Woodhaven was full of dancing, music, food and the honoring of Dominican residents.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, center, hosted the celebration at El Rinconcito de Nagua restaurant on Sunday.
This year’s honorees were Woodhaven community leader Luis Lucas, left; Bodega and Small Business Association of New York founder Francisco Marte, who represents more than 2,000 bodegas in New York City; and Julio Batista, founder of the Association of Mutual Help and Solidarity.
They are seen above with Jose Bayona, right, executive director at Mayor Adams’ Office of Ethnic and Community Media.
Woodhaven BID Executive Director Raquel Olivares, not seen, was honored as well.
