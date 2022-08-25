After years of a hot dog stand slinging franks on 156th Avenue in Howard Beach, the seemingly abandoned operation was towed away on Monday.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) posted photos and a video on social media of an NYPD tow truck removing the stand, which was piled atop a trailer.
The office received multiple calls regarding the abandoned stand, which was roped onto an unlicensed trailer with garbage and propane tanks around it.
Multiple attempts were made to contact the owner, Ariola’s office said, and the city Department of Sanitation will follow up to clean the area.
— Deirdre Bardolf
