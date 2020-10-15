Despite being at the center of the recent COVID outbreak that shut down many of its schools last week, parents in Queens School District 28 have not lost track of its impending diversity plan.
The district’s latest Community Education Council meeting, held last Thursday, revealed that the city Department of Education will not proceed with the effort to increase local middle schools’ racial diversity until the end of the pandemic.
During the meeting, a CEC member tasked with catching up the body on the where the plan stands read correspondence that the council’s leadership recently had with the DOE, which confirmed that it would continue to pause the process until it could safely hold public workshops.
“Because of the public health threat caused by COVID-19, this work has been paused. To date, no school-based meetings or public workshops have been held,” read the DOE letter.
CEC member Howard Pollack, however, pointed out that though the response answered one of the CEC’s questions, it did not touch on several others that the council raised, namely about the future involvement of WXY, the consulting firm hired to guide the planning process.
Documents from a Panel for Educational Policy meeting from last year show that WXY’s contract with the city ended as of May 31.
In June, the CEC heard that WXY was in negotiations with the DOE to extend or renew the diversity planning contract, according to Micah Morrison, a member of the CEC and reporter for Judicial Watch, a conservative government oversight group.
“They did not answer our questions as to whether or not WXY would be part of the process or any discussions about any new financing of the WXY contract or any contract in general,” said Pollack in the meeting.
Though the DOE’s response did not address what WXY’s role would be once the process resumes, it did confirm that the agency is committed to pursuing the process in the indeterminate future.
After controversy swirled around the plan’s preliminary meetings last winter, the DOE agreed to push off its initial deadline in February and expand the process that will end in a list of recommendations to increase racial diversity in the district’s schools.
The process, developed by WXY and the district office, involves multiple rounds of public gatherings and community presentations as well as closed-door meetings of a working group assembled by the city and the consultant to finalize a set of recommendations for the district.
Controversy flared in December 2019 after parent groups objected to the fact that the names of the 20-person working group, which will be in charge of guiding the planning process, were initially kept secret. In response, the DOE released the names of the group’s members and extended the public outreach phase of the process, which was scheduled to begin in March, right when the onset of COVID shut down the city.
The CEC meeting underscored the extent to which the school district has remained a hotbed of controversy over the past year. A year ago, parents and administrators thought they would be nearing the end of the first round the diversity plan this fall. Instead, they abruptly found themselves in the middle of a COVID hot spot.
District 28 Superintendent Tammy Pate, who took over the role at the end of February, replacing Mabel Mu–iz-Sarduy, who originally applied for the diversity plan funding, expressed her faith during the meeting that the parents and administration would overcome the obstacles.
“This is not what anyone anticipated. It’s not the way I envisioned myself in the context of superintendency. But it is what it is. And we are going to do everything in our power to make sure our children get what they need,” said Pate.
