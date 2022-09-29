Police are seeking this man in connection to the murder of 46-year-old Jason Brady.
On June 29, Brady was found unresponsive under a couch in his apartment in Woodhaven with stab wounds.
Just this week, police released a photo of a male wanted for questioning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
