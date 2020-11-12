The annual Diwali motorcade, the spectacular nighttime parade in Richmond Hill, couldn’t escape the list of events that had to be canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
But the parade’s longtime organizer, Lakshmee Singh, refused to let the sacred holiday, one of the most important days on the Hindu calendar, pass without notice.
In a little less than two weeks, Singh and a group of volunteers put together a scaled-down celebration of the Hindu Festival of Lights for last Saturday night, including a special display of light on Liberty Avenue.
“We did it eight days actually,” said Singh, who hosts a popular IndoCarribean TV show, “thanks to the Queens Arts Council and Queens Economic Development Corp.”
Diwali serves as both a New Year’s celebration and a spiritual holiday honoring the goddess of prosperity, Lakshmi, and will be marked Nov. 14 this year.
The annual parade down Liberty Avenue, the heart of the IndoCarribbean community in New York, draws up to 10,000 spectators to see a mile-long motorcade of homemade floats and marchers dressed elaborately as Hindu gods.
The 2020 version of Diwali was confined to the triangle at Liberty and 103rd Avenue, in front of Sybil’s Bakery. Steffinie Komala Karamchand, a Lehman College student, portrayed the goddess Lakshmi presiding over the ceremony.
— Michael Shain
