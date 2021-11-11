Lew Simon, a longtime community activist and leader in the Rockaways, passed away last Saturday.
Simon was a Democratic district leader for the 23rd Assembly District and served as a community liaison. He previously ran for City Council for the 32nd District.
Born and raised on the Rockaway Peninsula, Simon started his community advocacy at age 10 when he fought to keep the Arverne Library open, according to the New York City Campaign Finance Board. He fought to eliminate the Crossbay Bridge toll for residents and also led sewage and transportation projects.
Simon’s passing caught the attention of many elected officials.
“There was no one like Lew Simon,” said Mayor de Blasio on Twitter.
“His love of his community was irrepressible. Whenever you were in Rockaway, you felt his presence. And we’ll still be feeling this impact for years to come. We’re mourning a true New York City original today.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards tweeted, “The Rockaways has lost a true fighter. Lew Simon was a strong individual who dedicated his life to helping the people of his community. He will truly be missed. We send our sincere condolences to his family.”
A funeral was held for Simon on Monday and was broadcast on Zoom. Family, friends and local officials joined in the event.
“I have encountered uncountable numbers of different persons in my time in government,” said Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens). “Lew was unique in all the good ways. He fought for others and his beloved Rockaway Peninsula without thought to himself. May his good deeds inspire others and may his memory be for a blessing always.”
Councilwoman-elect Joann Ariola, a Republican who just won the seat Simon previously ran for, wrote, “Lew will be missed, but never forgotten.”
The NYPD 100th Precinct wrote on Twitter, “Shocked to hear of the passing of the legendary Mayor and District Leader of the Rockaways, Lew Simon. He leaves a legacy of fighting for the people of Rockaway and he will be missed. ‘God must have needed a special angel in Heaven.’ Sleep in power my friend and thank you!”
A memorial service for Simon will take place on Sunday at the Rockaway Beach Roller Rink at Beach 107th Street and Shore Front Parkway from 3 to 5 p.m. and stories and memories will be shared.
