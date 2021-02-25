Out of the 10 candidates who have registered with the New York City Campaign Finance Board to run for City Council District 32, two have maxed out their public matching funds in the latest round of filing.
In the CFB’s massive $18 million public fund payment to 2021 candidates for city office, city planner Kaled Amalarie, high school teacher and activist Felicia Singh, Howard Beach attorney Mike Scala and Community Board 9 Chairman Kenichi Wilson — all Democrats — qualified for public funds with the primary approaching in June.
As of the public fund infusion Singh and Alamarie have both received the maximum amount of public funding at $160,444. Though Singh, who has up until now maintained a fundraising advantage in the race, has the most cash on hand going forward, the new deposit shows Alamarie, who has taken out $15,000 in loans for his campaign, with the highest fundraising total between private and public funds.
Alamarie has raised a combined $201,017, minus the loans he gave himself, and spent $29,744 so far. He released a video two weeks ago that focused on growing up in the district, his bona fides as a planner for the city and the economic devastation of the pandemic. His average donation size was $50.
Singh has raised $197,697 between private and public funds, but only spent $9,757, less than Alamarie, and has an average contribution size of $58.
Scala, who received around 33 percent of the vote when he ran against incumbent Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) in 2017, received $112,716 total in public funds. In total he has raised $133,567 with an average donation of $99.
Wilson received $77,725 in matching funds with an average donation of $69, leaving him with $89,935 cash on hand.
It remains to be seen how the recent entrance of Queens County Republican Party Chairwoman Joann Ariola into the race will shake up the field. Ariola has not made any campaign finance filings with the CFB as of yet, but her presence will impact the race for one of the most conservative districts in the borough.
Of the four candidates who did not qualify for public funds, paralegal Shaeleigh Severino has raised a total of $28,610, former teacher Helal Sheikh has raised $12,625, filmmaker and community arts advocate Ruben Cruz has raised $3,410, community organizer and student Raimondo Graziano has raised $3,115 and nonprofit founder Bella Mattias has raised $671.
