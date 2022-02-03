Two sources of city funding are available to certain private organizations that apply over the next three weeks.
Nonprofits have until Feb. 22 to apply for discretionary funds, according to Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans).
“Discretionary funding is available to ensure adequate funds to support an organization’s activities,” said Williams to the Queens Chronicle. “It also motivates nonprofits to focus on the community’s greatest needs and assist with the notion of nonprofits working together with the community towards a common goal.”
Nonprofit community-based organizations that wish to apply for fiscal year 2023 funds must submit a Council Application, according to council.nyc.gov.
“The City’s FY2023 Discretionary Funding Application is open to all community-based nonprofits,” added Williams. “It’s also important to note that if an application is not submitted within the filing period, the community-based organization will not be eligible for funding. For more information, contact our office district27@council.nyc.gov.”
To apply visit council.nyc.gov/budget/fiscal-year-2023-discretionary-funding-expense-application-filing-period/.
An application must be completed by an officer or employee authorized by the organization and all requests for funding will only be accepted through a Blackboard portal, according to the instructions.
The application is considered a public document and requires a federal employer identification number, New York State Charities Bureau Registration Number, the annual operating budget of the organization requesting funds and a Health and Human Services Accelerator Prequalification Status and Approved Service Areas. Other information required includes documentation concerning independent inquiries, monitorships, government investigations, inquiries or audits (other than routine annual audit); staffing information for the organization; staffing information for the programming or services; certificate of incorporation (for those incorporated on or after July 1, 2020); and a current list of board members or high- or executive-level employees (as per IRS 990 Part VI and Part VII).
Adobe Reader is required for viewing and printing the PDF documents found at the end of the application. A free copy of Reader is available at get.adobe.com/reader.
Two days later is another deadline. Nonprofits and other noncity entities (i.e. non-Department of Education schools or housing organizations) have until Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. to apply for capital funding from the Borough President’s Office, City Council and the Department of Cultural Affairs.
If requesting funding from only the City Council and Cultural Affairs, known as the DCLA, nonprofits have until March 24 at 5 p.m. to apply, according to www1.nyc.gov.
Applications can be downloaded from the CapGrants portal and filled out electronically using Adobe Reader 10 or greater at www1.nyc.gov.
Nonprofits only need to fill out the organization form and applications that are relevant to the projects seeking city funding. Returning applicants must fill out a new organization form, added www1.nyc.gov. If submitting a Moveable Property application (i.e., initial outfitting, standalone equipment and equipment system or vehicle purchase), applicants are recommended to review materials from the city Department of Design and Construction, the managing agency for movable property projects.
The DDC has a Capital Discretionary Program Handbook and a Not-for-Profit Procurement page under its Contracts tab at www1.nyc.gov/site/ddc/index.page.
Nonprofits can later upload their completed applications to the CapGrants portal.
Cultural Capital Funding via DCLA is available to member organizations of the Cultural Institutions Group and city cultural nonprofits that have received a baseline Cultural Development Fund recommendation from the DCLA Program Services Unit in the past three fiscal years. The fiscal year 2023 Capital Funding Request Package from DCLA can be downloaded under the Capital Funding page on the NYC Cultural Affairs website from the funding request tab. Inquiries regarding Cultural Capital Funding can be directed at capitalrequest@culture.nyc.gov.
Historic House Trust projects are handled by the Parks Department, according to www1.nyc.gov. Applicants for those projects must select the “all other” portion of the CapGrants portal. For further information go to nycgovparks.org.
The Borough President’s Office and an organization’s local councilmember might have supplemental applications with differing deadlines.
Inquire with the appropriate office by visiting queensbp.org or council.nyc.gov/districts for more information.
