The commanding officer of the 106th Precinct has been promoted from captain to deputy inspector.
Deputy Inspector Jerome Bacchi, right, seen above with Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, has served in the NYPD for over 20 years and was named the 106th Precinct’s commanding officer in 2021.
The precinct shared a message on Twitter on behalf of Bacchi, writing that he “extends his gratitude to the women and men of the 106 for their continued hard work & commitment to making our city a safer place for all and to the community partners for their unwavering support to making our mission successful.”
— Kristen Guglielmo
