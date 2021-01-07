Michael Giglio, resident “megadecorator” and one of the grand prize winners of the Howard Beach Christmas Light Fight, has donated $480 to the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department that he collected from visitors to his holiday light mecca.
The decoration hobbyist has been setting up extravagant displays for most of his adult life. He previously worked as a supervisor for Macy’s Herald Square, which puts up a Santa Claus Palace every year.
As it happens, his home on Rau Court is located near the firehouse. He’s collected donations for at least five years, and apparently this year, with the advent of the Howard Beach Dads light contest, he was able to deliver his biggest ever haul of donations to the fire station.
WHBVFD Chief Nick Spinelli said that all donations go directly to operational expenses for the fire station.
“He’s been a big help this year, especially with Covid-19 we haven’t been able to do our normal fundraisers,” said Spinelli.
Normally the station is able to organize drives and a karaoke night that help cover the water and electricity bills and insurance for the fire trucks, but its fundraising this year has been extremely limited due to the virus.
Those interested in making donations to the firehouse can do so online at facebook.com/WHBFDNY/ or can sign up to donate a percentage of their purchases on Amazon through a Smile account.
