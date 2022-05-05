City Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Thomas Foley announced the appointment of two new senior staff members on Monday.
Serving as the new DDC first deputy commissioner and deputy commissioner for public buildings are Eric Macfarlane and Salvatore Cali Jr., respectively, according to agency spokeswoman Shoshana Khan on May 2.
Macfarlane, an engineer, previously led a five-borough infrastructure project, which included the $2.2 billion Southeast Queens Intiative that consisted of 44 projects overall, 18 of which are substantially completed with three in active construction, said Khan. The most recently completed was a $50 million project that brought more than 6 miles of new sewers and water mains to Rochdale.
Cali, a former senior construction manager, worked on capital improvement projects at Shea and Yankee stadiums in the early 2000s, including the façades, escalators, elevators and buildings’ waterproofing. He also managed a temporary vaccination center at Yankee Stadium in 2021, said the spokeswoman.
“They are ... both highly committed to clearing away red tape, constantly innovating and making sure DDC can operate at peak efficiency, providing world-class public buildings and infrastructure while making best use of taxpayer dollars,” said Foley.
The DDC is located at 30-30 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City.
