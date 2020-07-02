A retired police officer who allegedly fired a gun inside a Howard Beach restaurant was charged with assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first and second degree, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced last Thursday.
Dwayne Chandler, 52, of Staten Island during a verbal dispute with another patron allegedly shot and hit an innocent bystander at Frenasia, at 163-35 Cross Bay Blvd., last Tuesday night.
“A verbal dispute could have turned deadly when this defendant allegedly lost control and fired his weapon — hitting an innocent bystander instead of his intended target,” Katz said in a statement. “This kind of gun violence is unacceptable, particularly when the shooter is alleged to be a retired member of service. The defendant will now be held accountable for his alleged actions.”
The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital and has no sensation in his legs and is unable to move his toes.
Chandler was arraigned last Thursday morning before Queens Criminal Court Judge Danielle Hartman, who set bail at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. His next court date is July 24.
If convicted, Chandler faces up to 25 years in prison.
