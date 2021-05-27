In South Queens’ Council District 32, lopsided turnout between its more conservative southern half and the large portion of new immigrant communities in its north has played a determining role in previous elections.
But along with the arrival of ranked-choice voting and a wide field for the seat’s Democratic nomination, several candidates created a campaign strategy specifically aimed at unlocking the voting potential of the district’s northern population of Indo-Caribbean, Latino, Bangladeshi and Punjabi communities.
They say that canvassing operations focused on voter education and registration are the way for Democrats to win back the district, which is held by Queens’ sole Republican Council member.
Several Democratic candidates would be the first nonwhite Council members to be elected to the district. Helal Sheikh, a former public school mathematics teacher, is Bangladeshi, Kaled Alamarie is a Yemeni-American city planner and 10th-grade teacher Felicia Singh comes from a Punjabi background on her father’s side and Guyanese on her mother’s.
Mike Scala, an Italian-American attorney who won the Democratic nomination in 2017 and lost against incumbent Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), has also said that he has been “reaching out and speaking to every voter in the district.”
The Democratic primary will test whether the candidates can succeed in their strategy of turning out the more northern parts of the district. But the fight to expand the base in that part of the district to a competitive level is an uphill battle based on its historically low turnout.
In 2018, the lowest voter turnout of any Assembly district in Queens was in AD 38, which overlaps with the Council District’s north end. The Campaign Finance Board’s autopsy of the 2018 election showed that Ozone Park, Richmond Hill and Woodhaven were all among the top 10 neighborhoods with the lowest turnout within Queens.
Though the northern half went heavily for now-President Biden in the 2020 presidential election, the northern AD 38 segment of the district also lagged behind the southern AD 23 portion of the district in voter turnout.
In the 2017 general election for the Council seat between Scala and Ulrich, the average turnout in the Assembly district in the southern half of the district was nearly double the three Assembly districts that overlap its northern portion.
“This is the problem. We have low voter turnout because we keep appealing to the same base over and over and over again,” Singh told the Chronicle.
Singh and Alamarie, who opted to speak to the Chronicle about their efforts at expanding the electorate, both said that their canvassing strategies have relied heavily on voter education with a multilingual staff.
Singh, who has focused a lot in areas in which the community doesn’t have high voter turnout, said language access is a huge part of her strategy to attract new voters. She has canvassed with palm cards translated into Bangla, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Polish and Punjabi, and said increasing language access is not just a campaign strategy, but a mission she would pursue if she were to get into office.
“A lot of the door knocking I do in partnership with a volunteer who speaks fluent Spanish,” she said.
Alamarie also said that of his 30-person staff, he has about 10 languages that are spoken inside his campaign ranging from Chinese to Bangla and Arabic.
Alamarie said one thing that has surprised him is the extent to which, across the whole district, public safety is a priority, both in the north and south sections.
Though he started off his campaign pitching his experience as a city planner as a way to fight for climate justice, appealing to voters who survived some of the greatest devastation of Hurricane Sandy, he quickly found that the issue rarely made the top three on voters’ minds.
“Public safety now is the number one issue,” Alamarie said, explaining that it means something different to the more explicitly “pro-police” neighborhoods in the south who often talk about the rise in shootings rather than the Latino communities in the north who are more concerned about quality-of-life crimes like package theft.
Alamarie also said that he’s been going to mosques in the district to speak about the importance of the upcoming election.
Sheikh, who lost the 2017 primary to Scala, said that his canvassing effort has both relied on phone banks as well as canvassing.
“This is a very motivating factor for my community to have representation as we have a growing population from East Asia,” Sheikh said in a statement, clarifying that by East Asia, he meant the group of countries surrounding India that is more commonly referred to as South Asian by organizers and academics.
