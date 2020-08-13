Gov. Cuomo announced in a press conference last Friday morning that he’s giving the green light, as of now, for schools to reopen for in-person learning across the state.
But beyond the go-ahead, Cuomo is leaving the rest up to the school districts. Though each district’s in-person reopening plans must also be approved by the state’s education and health departments in the coming weeks, it is now up to local politicians and school administrators to decide whether and how to reopen.
“I can’t fashion a plan that will work in every school district because they are just too different,” Cuomo said.
There were three areas of concern that Cuomo is requiring each school district to address. By Aug. 21, the governor said that every school district must publicly post its plan to implement remote learning, COVID testing and contact-tracing, as an addition to the reopening plans that they were required to submit to the state Department of Education last week.
To formulate plans in those three areas, Cuomo is asking localities to hold at least three public discussion sessions with parents prior to posting their plan. For New York City, one of the state’s big five school districts, five sessions will be required to try to accommodate the whole parent population.
In addition to the parent sessions, Cuomo is also asking for at least one with teachers alone.
Asked what schools should be doing to stop asymptomatic spread, Cuomo reiterated that districts will have to come up with their own plan to address this.
The state Department of Health issued a report in July saying that COVID’s quick spread through nursing homes was due to asymptomatic carriers. While in New York City, all staff members will be asked to take a COVID test in the days before the first day of school, that requirement does not go for students.
Cuomo said that it would be up to local parents and teachers to demand how their school districts would come up with a testing plan to detect asymptomatic spread.
Under the governor’s announcement, schools can decide to open as long as they are in a region where the average daily COVID infection rate is below 5 percent.
Mayor de Blasio announced early last month that city schools will open with a hybrid model, staggering attendance for students, while giving parents the option to continue solely with remote learning.
Then last Thursday, the city outlined its protocols for closing schools in response to COVID infections. Classrooms with an infected student or teacher will close for 14 days. Entire schools will shutter temporarily if two students or teachers in different classrooms are infected, and for longer if an investigation by the city’s Test and Trace program uncovers the potential for transmission between multiple classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.