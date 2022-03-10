Crime is up “significantly,” Captain Jerome Bacchi of the 106th Precinct stated in the Community Board 10 meeting last Thursday, noting especially the uptick in grand larceny, car theft, fraud and assault.
“Some of the stuff that we’re up in has been driving crime for the last ... six months and that has to do with grand larcenies,” he said.
As of March 6, total crime for the year-to-date compared to last year was up 75 percent. For the month, it is up almost 89 percent compared to last February. There were 63 car thefts so far this year compared to 26 last year and 145 cases of grand larceny compared to 73 last year.
All other crimes were up, too, except for murder, according to NYPD data. There were none, compared to one last year.
Bacchi stated that over 30 percent of the crime in the precinct was fraud, including compromised bank accounts and credit cards, stolen or reproduced checks and skimming devices on ATMs.
“Vehicle thefts have not just been plaguing us but the entire city,” he said, noting that the majority of those stolen were left running and unattended.
He said the most problematic area for vehicle thefts are commercial corridors, especially Rockaway Boulevard between 114th Street and the Van Wyck Espressway, where 13 vehicles were stolen.
Another nine vehicles were stolen just off the side streets south of Rockaway, Bacchi added.
The police are aware of many of the “players,” said the captain, including in a recent arrest in which the individual was charged with at least six counts.
The crimes have decreased since that arrest, he said.
Three arrests were also made for “handle surfing” in February, when people try car door handles to find an unlocked vehicle to rummage through and steal items from.
Two commercial burglaries took place at the end of February, as well, in which a crew of thieves tried to lift ATMs from stores.
Catalytic converter thefts are still up across the city, too.
Felony assaults were up slightly, 45 so far for the year compared to 38 last year, but 57 percent of those were domestic violence incidents, said Bacchi.
Anyone experiencing or witnessing domestic violence should call the precinct’s domestic violence unit at (718) 845-2227.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) spoke during the meeting and added that she met with Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III and presented to him a crime report from CB 10 Chair Betty Braton.
Ariola said Banks applauded the report as being one of the most comprehensive he had seen.
Ariola said he would “take it apart piece by piece to really try and bring what we need to bring public safety back to where it should be within the communities throughout the district.”
Ariola continued, “It was refreshing to know that somebody from the Mayor’s Office was interested and was going to bring back the information we gave him so that our precincts can receive the resources and the staffing that they need.”
