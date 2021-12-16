With Covid-19 on the rise and the Omicron variant spreading ahead of the holidays, tests that give quick results are a valued commodity.
Next Tuesday, Dec. 21, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is hosting a free community testing event at his office at 159-53 102 St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m in partnership with the Deshi Senior Center in Ozone Park.
The PCR nose-swab test will be given and results take about one day. Patients will have to leave their email and phone number so they can be contacted with the results. ID will also be required.
Walk-ins are welcome but participants are encouraged to register in advance by calling (718) 738-1111.
“Give yourself the gift of a clean bill of health before you go and visit family and friends this holiday season,” Addabbo said in a statement. “I’d like to give a special thanks to Raimondo Graziano for helping to organize this event, and if anyone cannot make it to this event but is still in need of COVID-19 testing, please reach out to him at 718-844-9133.”
— Deirdre Bardolf
