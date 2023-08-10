Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) welcomed her veterans appreciation essay contest winner Jason “JW” Youngberg and his uncle, Michael Coughlin, to City Hall on Aug. 3.
JW, an incoming seventh-grade student at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Academy in Belle Harbor, was given the opportunity to serve as councilman for the day, getting an up-close view of the inner workings of city government.
JW wrote his essay about Coughlin, a nine-year U.S. Army veteran and retired police officer, seen above between Ariola and the great lawmaker. Coughlin recently donated a kidney to St. Francis de Sales’ parish priest the Rev. Jim Cunningham. In his essay, Youngberg called his uncle “the definition of a hero.”
“That’s an assessment that I most certainly agree with,” Ariola said in a statement. “It was an honor to meet both of these men and show them City Hall.”
JW was presented with a Certificate of Excellence for his work, while Coughlin received a City Council citation for his sacrifices and dedication to his community.
“I never knew that was how the City Council works. I learned a lot!” JW said of his day in the Council.
— Kristen Guglielmo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.