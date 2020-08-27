The NYPD is looking to identify a vehicle that careened through a yellow light striking a 64-year-old pedestrian and then sped away.
The crash, which occurred at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard in the 106th Precinct, was reported to the NYPD at 7:14 a.m. Sunday, July 19. A southbound black SUV, which appears to be an Acura MDX based on the just-released video footage, slammed into the female victim in the crosswalk, and then fled the scene.
The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition, according to police. The police press office did not have an update on her condition four weeks later.
Reckless driving is not new to the thoroughfare. A little over a mile north, where Cross Bay turns into Woodhaven Boulevard, a driver struck and killed a 56-year-old Dunkin’ Donuts worker in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of July 25, 2019. In response to that incident, area historian and activist Ed Wendell organized a protest against reckless driving.
“A guy came by and hit him at 92 miles per hour. That’s just absolutely insane,” said Wendell, who described the road as a 10-lane river of traffic that has been dangerous ever since he was a child. Asked what needs to change, Wendell said that there has to be a culture shift on the part of drivers.
In 2016, two 13-year-old girls were crossing the thoroughfare near 149th Avenue, merely a block south from the recent crash, when they were hit by a car traveling southbound a little before 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 24.
One of the girls died as a result. The other suffered injuries to her leg.
That incident spawned controversy over the zoning of PS 335 to include families west of Cross Bay Bouelvard. Those opposed to the plan argued that students would have to cross the treacherous boulevard in order to get to school.
Though Community Education Council 27 eventually decided to go through with the zoning, it raised a number of conversations around the dangers of the street, which persist to this day.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
