During these unprecedented times people in communities across the borough are helping those in need.
In Ozone Park and its Cityline section, a local civic organziation is taking to the streets to assist residents who are unable to access food or may be in need of medical assistance.
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association and the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol are offering assistance by way of delivering grocieries to the elderly and infirmed and even collecting much-needed supplies for hospitals and medical centers.
Despite being grounded as a result of the city suspension of all nonessential services, OZPKRBA and COPCP are only a phone call or email away.
“The Ozone Park Residents Block Association and the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol stand ready and willing to mobilize and assist with overextended resources, with any agency that may need it,” said OPRBA President Sam Esposito. “We can mobilize upwards of 30 to 50 people immediately, or more, if need be, who have the training to assist. We are also available to our residents who may need assistance for shopping or other things.”
The organization will be putting real-time information on its Facebook group page, facebook.com/groups/Ozoneparkvoice.
“Anyone that needs help can call our number, send a message through messenger, post on the Facebook group page or comment on our posts,” added Esposito. “The Facebook group page is the fastest way to get information as we are updating it minute by minute.”
“We ask for everyone to remain calm and stay home. There is no need to be in any social gathering or out in public. If you are sick, if you need anything, we will try to help until we are no longer allowed to assist,” said Iqbal Ali, president of COPCP.
COPCP is not considered essential personnel and therefore most of its staff was grounded. There is one member who has a certificate of emergency first responder.
On March 22, an Ozone Park resident, a single mother, after losing her job due to the current crisis, contacted the OZPKRBA stating she didn’t have enough funds for food or diapers for her children.
Esposito, after receiving the call, reached out to Mohammad Khan, the executive director of COPCP, and together they helped assemble the addresses of five people willing to donate supplies. COPCP treating this as an emergency, made the pickups of the donated supplies which ran from food to diapers as well as water, beans and rice and even some toys.
And recently, with 4,667 diagnosis in Queens and personal protection equipment in short supply, the OZPKRBA and COPCP donated 100 masks to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
“We have always risen to the occasion to put our best foot forward and now should be no different. History will judge us for how we all responded when we were called on to get through this,” Esposito said.
To contact OZPKRBA, call (718) 641-0405.
