A probationary New York City police officer from Queens has been charged with allegedly selling steroids to an undercover cop on two occasions this fall.
Maurice Lemelin, 33, on the force for nearly two years, worked out of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. He was charged last week with fifth- and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, according to a press release issued by the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
“Alleged to have been selling steroids from the parking lot of a gym in Queens, this defendant has not only broken the law but smeared the integrity of his badge,” Katz said.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said there is no place in the department for criminal or unethical behavior.
“Our officers swear an oath to uphold the law and protect the public and should they fail in this sacred mission, they must be held accountable,” Shea said.
Katz’s office said the alleged sales took place on Oct. 8 and Nov. 2 outside of Coliseum Gym in Woodhaven.
