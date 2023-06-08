The 102nd Precinct Community Council held its final meeting before the summer break on Tuesday night and granted some high honors to end out the year.
Special Operations Lt. Christopher Estrella, top center, was awarded Supervisor of the Year by Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, right, commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct. They are joined by council secretary J. Richard Smith.
Kivlin said Estrella, who grew up within the 102nd Precinct, is a “stalwart” there and has been involved with most major operations over the past eight years.
Police Administrative Aide Vanessa Yau, center third from left with Kivlin and members of the community council, was awarded Civilian of the Year. Since she started in 2010, Kivlin noted Yau, who has lived in Woodhaven and Howard Beach, has never once called out of work, even during Superstorm Sandy and the Covid pandemic.
The Cop of the Month awards went to Officers Nicholas Bellacosa, above left, and Christopher McHugh for a May gun arrest of an individual believed to be staking out a smoke shop to rob, said Kivlin.
Officer Giancarlo Pineda was honored as Cop of the Year but was unable to attend due to a family emergency. Pineda is on the public safety team, which Kivlin said combats violent crimes. “Hundreds of arrests: guns, robberies — you name it, [Pineda has] had it,” he said.
— Deirdre Bardolf
