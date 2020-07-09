With summer kicking into full swing, the city on Tuesday announced it is expanding its Open Streets program to include Cool Streets.
In a statement issued by his office, Mayor de Blasio announced the Cool It! NYC initiative, which will come to sections of the city that rank high under its Heat Vulnerability Index, an indicator used to forecast the likelihood that people are at a health risk in extreme heat events.
“New Yorkers are in for a long, hot summer, and staying cool is an essential part of physical health, mental health, and public safety,” de Blasio said. “We’re excited to build on our popular Open Streets program and find creative ways to fight back against COVID-19 by giving New Yorkers the public space they deserve.”
The streets will be chosen for an abundance of shade trees. The FDNY and city’s Department of Environmental Protection will place sprinkler caps on fire hydrants.
The first two streets in Queens to be selected are 120th Street in Richmond Hill between Atlantic and Liberty avenues; and 39th Avenue in Sunnyside between Woodside and Barnett avenues.
