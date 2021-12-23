The Howard Beach Dad’s annual Christmas decorating contest is back on with over 20 different homes decked out in holiday cheer.
In addition to dazzling light displays, many homes have other features like music synchronized to the blinking of the bulbs, like the top house.
Back this year is also the “A Christmas Story” film-themed house, above, complete with the memorable Peking duck and an inflatable screen showing scenes from the 1983 classic.
Visit the Howard Beach Dads Facebook for the whole list, to enter in the contest and to sponsor or donate a prize for the winner.
— Deirdre Bardolf
