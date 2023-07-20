The Richmond Hill South Ozone Park Lions Club has teamed up with the 106th Precinct and NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens to bring a health fair to the community on July 22 in Richmond Hill.
Offerings will include preventive care, testing, family planning and nutrition consultation from Queens Hospital, as well as medication review for residents with diabetes, hypertension and congestive heart failure.
“The hospital is going to bring around 70 members of their medical staff,” said Romeo Hitlall of the Lions Club. “Doctors, nurses, volunteers. They’re planning on bringing a triage center on site.”
Metro Plus and Emblem Health representatives will also be in attendance. Representatives from MyChart will be providing enrollment and signup assistance. NYC Care will also be providing enrollment information at the event.
Co-sponsors of the fair include Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, all of whom will be attending.
In addition to healthcare offerings, the event will include food, music and games. Trinidadian singer Raymond Ramnarine will perform live. Metro Plus will provide a 360 photo booth, and the 106 will bring a rock wall and their K9 unit. There will also be plenty of giveaways.
Hitlall discussed the importance of the event, having been keenly aware of the health issues that face his community, which include lack of prescription knowledge, heart attacks and diabetes.
“Heart attacks are so common. Diabetes rates are very high. Queens Hospital has the statistics on it, and it is proven that it is true,” he said. “So doing this outreach is, I think, good for the community and for the hospital, because they get to meet and get to know each other.”
The health fair will be held on 120th Street and Liberty Avenue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.