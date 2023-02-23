The Ozone Park community and beyond came together last weekend to collect over 100 bags of goods to send to victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association, the Ozone Park Howard Beach Woodhaven Lions Club, the Deshi Senior Center, Bangladeshi American Community Development and Youth Services and the Masjid Al-Abidin pulled off the drive on Saturday at the senior center.
When delivery plans were thwarted, Ido Shargal from the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit stepped in and the NYPD’s Middle East and Turkic Society and Muslim Officers Society, above with block association President Sam Esposito, left, came to the rescue. At right, Angela Nocerino and Iris Torres volunteer at the drive.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.