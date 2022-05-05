The 106th Precinct is holding a Community Against Gun Violence event this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Calvary Assembly of God parking lot, located at 101st Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park.
“This event is an opportunity for the police, in partnership with the community and our elected officials, to address the ongoing crisis of gun violence across our city,” the precinct stated on Twitter.
Elected officials, community organizations including the Richmond Hill-South Ozone Park Lions Club and the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol, as well as guest speakers, will be present.
The Cops & Kids DJ Program, a community organization committed to building community and police relations through music, will be providing the tunes.
Food and games will be provided, as well.
In a recent Build the Block meeting with the 106th Precinct, some residents expressed concerns that the NYPD’s neighborhood coordination officer positions were being scaled back.
The sergeant present responded that there is more of a focus on and pivot to policing quality-of-life concerns, such as noise and the increase in “handle surfing” of car doors in the area.
Police Officer Peter Paese also said that the precinct is experiencing the “lightest manpower” he had ever seen and although there were many new hires to the precinct, for every 10 it gets, it loses two, he said.
Paese added that the five years of the NCO program have been successful, in his opinion.
He encouraged people to text their local NCOs if there are issues and stressed how helpful videos are, especially Ring home surveillance footage.
He also discussed increased ticketing for double- and triple-parking on Cross Bay Boulevard. His sergeant stated that there were 48 double-parking tickets issued in the last month in the area.
Homeless encampments in the area are being tackled, he also said said, as well as dumping areas.
