During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world break their fast when the sun sets. The evening meal is known as the iftar and people join together for the dinner, which starts with water and dates, following evening prayers.
Last week, members and leaders of the Bangladeshi community as well as people of different faiths gathered together for an iftar dinner hosted by Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar at Medina Hall in Ozone Park.
“It is time for our community to be represented, and I have to say, your stories are a lot like my family’s stories,” Rajkumar said in her welcoming remarks.
Iftars continue through the end of the month; Mayor Adams hosted one this week as well. Iftars are said to bring blessings, especially for those who arrange them for others.
— Deirdre Bardolf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.