Community Board 9 held its last meeting before summer recess on Tuesday, June 14, opening with remarks from Chairperson Sherry Algredo and District Manager James McClelland. Algredo wished the group a happy Juneteenth and congratulated the Class of 2023.
Items on the agenda included a monthly update from the 102nd Precinct, a public forum and committee reports. The meeting was attended by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) and Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven.)
Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, commander of the 102nd Precinct, reported that Plug Smoke Shop, previously located on 110th Street and Jamaica Avenue, had officially been closed after a May homicide. An arrest was made in the matter. Kivlin also confirmed that Night Out Against Crime at Victory Field will happen again this summer. Attendees can expect a variety of activities for families. The date is to be determined.
Rajkumar thanked the community board for its support on her newly passed Diwali bill. “I said I would do it, and I did it,” she said. Rajkumar also announced her new effort — a bill to give work-leave benefits to mothers who suffered a stillborn loss. “These mothers deserve time to heal,” she said.
The Parks, Recreation, and Environment Committee announced the restrooms at Forest Park are closed until July 1 for repair due to a mold issue.
Public comment included complaints about noise and blocked parking spaces.
The next board meeting will be held in September.
