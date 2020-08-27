A mural of George Floyd peered out of the early morning shadows on Wednesday at the Jamaica Colosseum Mall in Jamaica.
The mural, unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 25, was commissioned by the 165th Street Mall Improvement Association to honor Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minnesota in May, setting off nationwide protests.
Floyd’s brother, Terrence, was on hand for the unveiling and dedication. The mural also lists the names of others who have been died in encounters with police, including Sean Bell of Queens, fellow New Yorkers Eric Garner and Amadou Diallo, Breanna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice and Philando Castile.
