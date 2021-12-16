The Hour of Code started as a one-hour introduction to computer science, designed to demystify programming, to show that anybody can learn the basics and to broaden participation in the field of computer science.
It has become a worldwide effort to celebrate computer science, starting with one-hour coding activities but expanding to all sorts of community efforts.
PS 97, the Forest Park School, is proud to participate in the CS4ALL program, and the staff and students all enjoy the experience.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, PS 97 held a “Coding with the Community” event spearheaded by science teacher Stacie Stuart. Community members were welcomed by the Student Council body and enjoyed their morning with the students learning how to code.
Teachers Nicole Capobianco and Denys Duron and Class 4-307 celebrated an Hour of Code with a dance party, top left. Principal Yassine Aggoub and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. showed off their moves with the kids.
Firefighters Lois Mungay, top right, and George Lambdin, middle right, made binary bracelets with teacher Christine Stalzer and Class 2-306.
Community Board 9 Chair Kenichi Wilson joined teacher Rosalie Cunningham and Aloma Rodrigues and Class 2-310 for an hour of CodeSpark, lower right.
Also during the day, city Education Department Director of Elementary School Computer Science Academics Lionel Bergeron joined teacher Sharon Waters and Class 5-408 for Scratch Animate a Game. That was an interesting session for sure. Loycent Gordon, the owner of Neir’s Tavern, joined teacher Frank Vignola and Class 2/3-309 for Robot Mouse. Gordon had a blast learning from the children. CB 9 Education Chair Sherry Algredo stopped by teacher Anne Marie Brennan and Class K-315’s room to Code Hopscotch. Raquel Olivares, of the Woodhaven Business Improvement District, joined teacher Karen Cerckia and Class 5-406 for an hour of coding with the Grinch.
As part of the day’s agenda, Algredo, Addabbo and Bergeron were recognized for their continued support to the entire school community, above. To add to the festivities, all guests in attendance received a Coding with the Community face mask along with a copy of “Grace Hopper, The Queen of Computer Code,” by Laurie Wallmark, and a certificate of participation.
Also joining for the day was the director of Education for Computer Science Ron Summers, who was very impressed with the students and their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.