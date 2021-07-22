The city renamed an Ozone Park street last Sunday in honor of a beloved neighborhood Hindu priest.
Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), Borough President Donovan Richards, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) were among those who attended the ceremony to remember Shri Prakash Gossai at Bhuvaneshwar Mandir in Ozone Park.
Gossai came to Queens from Guyana in the 1980s and founded the first mandir in Ozone Park. He became a prominent leader in the city’s Hindu community. Gossai died in 2009.
In 2018, Ulrich sponsored Council legislation legally naming 86th Street between 101st and 102nd avenues “Shri Prakash Gossai Way.”
“Shri Prakash Gossai was a dear friend. We first met before I was elected to the City Council,” Ulrich said in a statement. “He was a deeply respected religious leader, across all faiths. He was also a community leader who helped make Richmond Hill and Ozone Park better places to live, work, and raise a family.”
Gossai’s family attended the co-naming.
“Our hearts are filled in the Gossai family and the Bhuvaneshwar Mandir family with the co-naming of 86th Street in honor of our beloved leader, Shri Prakash Gossai. He devoted his entire life to improving our community, uplifting our culture and making New York City the mosaic we have called home for decades,” Gossai’s wife, Acharya Leila Gossai, said.
The ceremony represents the fourth of its kind this year to honor the area’s South Asian and Indo-Caribbean populations through street renamings.
“These co-namings where we are highlighting Hindu leaders continue to bring visibility to this community in the march for equity and recognition in New York,” said Democratic District Leader Richard David.
